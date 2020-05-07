 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France will gradually end lockdown from Monday, some restrictions remain in Paris region – PM

7 May, 2020 14:42
The deserted Place de la Concorde with the Eiffel tower in the background in Paris during a lockdown in France, April 2, 2020. © Reuters / Pascal Rossignol

France will gradually end its lockdown from Monday, May 11, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday. Some restrictions will remain in place in the Paris region where the new coronavirus is still circulating.

“From Monday we will progressively unwind the lockdown that started on March 17… but the country is cut in two, with the virus circulating more quickly in some regions, notably in the Ile de France region, which is very densely populated,” the PM said.

In other parts of France, secondary schools, cafes and restaurants may open from early June if the infection rate remains low, Reuters quoted Philippe as saying.

