Greece to reopen ancient sites to visitors on May 18

Ancient sites in Greece, including the Acropolis hill towering over Athens, will reopen to visitors on May 18, authorities said on Thursday. The ancient monuments were closed along with museums in mid-March as part of a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Restrictions have gradually been eased this week. Museums will open again in mid-June while open-air performances will resume in mid-July, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said, adding that distance and safety rules will apply.

Historical sites are one of the mainstays of Greece’s vital tourism sector and efforts will now kick in to encourage visitors after travel restrictions and closures caused a collapse in bookings.

Hundreds of musicians, actors and art workers rallied outside parliament on Thursday to demand more support for their sector, Reuters said.