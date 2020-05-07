 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Greece to reopen ancient sites to visitors on May 18

7 May, 2020 13:45
A cat sits at an empty entrance of the Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill, in Athens, Greece, April 4, 2020. © Reuters / Goran Tomasevic

Ancient sites in Greece, including the Acropolis hill towering over Athens, will reopen to visitors on May 18, authorities said on Thursday. The ancient monuments were closed along with museums in mid-March as part of a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Restrictions have gradually been eased this week. Museums will open again in mid-June while open-air performances will resume in mid-July, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said, adding that distance and safety rules will apply.

Historical sites are one of the mainstays of Greece’s vital tourism sector and efforts will now kick in to encourage visitors after travel restrictions and closures caused a collapse in bookings.

Hundreds of musicians, actors and art workers rallied outside parliament on Thursday to demand more support for their sector, Reuters said.

