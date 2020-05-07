 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘We are ending lockdown now,’ Pakistan’s PM Khan says, despite rising coronavirus cases

7 May, 2020 11:51
Volunteers spray disinfectant from a vehicle while sanitising a residential area along a road in Karachi, Pakistan, May 4, 2020. © Reuters / Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan’s coronavirus lockdown will be lifted on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, despite the fact that the number of cases in the country is still accelerating.

The decision is being taken because a large number of poor people and laborers cannot afford to live under lockdown any more, the PM said on Thursday.

“We’re deciding that we are ending this lockdown now,” Khan said in a televised address. “We know that we’re doing it at a time when our curve is going up… but it is not edging up as we were expecting.”

Pakistan has undergone a five-week lockdown. The government has reported 24,073 coronavirus cases with 564 deaths, and it recorded its highest single-day increase of 1,523 cases on Thursday, Reuters said.

