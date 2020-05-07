Polish MPs approve law allowing presidential election to be held by postal ballot

The Polish lower house of parliament, the Sejm, approved on Thursday government-sponsored legislation that would allow the presidential election to go ahead by postal ballot, according to voting records.

The presidential election was scheduled to take place on Sunday. The ruling party wants to hold it by postal ballot, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, opposition parties strongly oppose the plan, saying the election would be neither transparent nor fair.

Although lawmakers have in principle approved a postal ballot, the deputy prime minister said on Thursday that June was now the earliest date the election could be held, Reuters reported.