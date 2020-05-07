Dutch to begin easing lockdown measures next week, watchdog to review govt performance

The Dutch Safety Board said on Thursday it would conduct an independent investigation and review of the country’s preparedness and government performance during the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday announced a three-month roadmap toward relaxing lockdown measures imposed in mid-March, including opening schools and some businesses. The review will look at “the preparation for a pandemic, the crisis management and the measures taken, as well as the phasing out of those measures.”

Easing restrictions in the Netherlands will be rolled out over the next four months. They could be curbed if the new coronavirus starts spreading more quickly, Rutte warned.

“Steps to slowly open the economy and public life will give our country the space to look forward and make plans for the future,” the PM said. Face masks will be compulsory on public transport from June 1.