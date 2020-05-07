Kadhimi takes office as Iraq’s PM amid fiscal & coronavirus crises

Mustafa al-Kadhimi took office as Iraq’s prime minister early Thursday after breaking months of political deadlock. The former intelligence chief will have to tackle a staggering economic crisis, a health pandemic and the specter of renewed protests.

Observing social distancing, lawmakers gathered at parliament in masks and gloves around 9:00pm local time, but the vote was delayed to make last-minute edits to ministerial posts.

Kadhemi soon received a congratulatory call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who announced a 120-day waiver extension on US sanctions to let Iraq buy gas from neighboring Iran, AFP said.

Kadhemi, 53, was nominated by President Barham Saleh on April 9 in the third attempt to replace outgoing premier Adel Abdel Mahdi. Abdel Mahdi, 77, resigned late last year following months of protests decrying rampant corruption and unemployment.