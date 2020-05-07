 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kadhimi takes office as Iraq’s PM amid fiscal & coronavirus crises

7 May, 2020 07:50
Kadhimi takes office as Iraq's PM amid fiscal & coronavirus crises
Iraqi PM-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi delivers a speech during the vote on the new government at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad, May 7, 2020. © Reuters / Iraqi Parliament Media Office

Mustafa al-Kadhimi took office as Iraq’s prime minister early Thursday after breaking months of political deadlock. The former intelligence chief will have to tackle a staggering economic crisis, a health pandemic and the specter of renewed protests.

Observing social distancing, lawmakers gathered at parliament in masks and gloves around 9:00pm local time, but the vote was delayed to make last-minute edits to ministerial posts.

Kadhemi soon received a congratulatory call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who announced a 120-day waiver extension on US sanctions to let Iraq buy gas from neighboring Iran, AFP said.

Kadhemi, 53, was nominated by President Barham Saleh on April 9 in the third attempt to replace outgoing premier Adel Abdel Mahdi. Abdel Mahdi, 77, resigned late last year following months of protests decrying rampant corruption and unemployment.

