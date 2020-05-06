 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spain extends state of emergency by 2 weeks starting Sunday

6 May, 2020 17:15
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez speaks during a plenary session to debate an extension of the state of emergency, at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2020. © Reuters / J.J. Guillen / Pool

Spain has extended the state of emergency imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic for two more weeks from Sunday, allowing the government to control people’s movements as it gradually relaxes a national lockdown.

Parliament approved the measure on Wednesday after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who heads a fragile coalition government, mustered enough support from opposition parties to carry the vote, Reuters said.

Spain, where more than 25,000 people have died due to Covid-19, has been under a lockdown since March 14. The current state of emergency was due to end at midnight on Saturday.

Although the situation is improving, Sanchez says it is necessary to maintain some restrictions on movement to keep the infection at bay.

