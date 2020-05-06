 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey starts new phase in battle against coronavirus, minister says

6 May, 2020 15:50
Turkey starts new phase in battle against coronavirus, minister says
A bird seed seller waits for customers in front of the Yeni (New) Mosque at Eminonu district, in Istanbul, Turkey, May 4, 2020. © Reuters / Umit Bektas

Turkey has entered a new phase in the battle against coronavirus in which it aims to eliminate the disease and reopen businesses, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday. New social behavior guidelines will be set to prevent any resurgence of the outbreak.

The government will publish guidance for businesses to ensure the coronavirus remains contained when they open next week, Reuters quoted Koca as saying. It will also increase testing capacity and continue contact tracing efforts. Turks should wear masks and be mindful of social distance in public, Koca added.

All main Turkish automotive factories will resume operations as of May 11, Industry Minister Mustafa Varank said on Tuesday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a normalization period to restart the economy following the coronavirus outbreak.

