Russian Culture Minister Lyubimova tests positive for coronavirus, works remotely – spokeswoman

Russia’s Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova has tested positive for Covid-19, her press secretary Anna Usachyova said on Wednesday. Lyubimova has “mild symptoms,” and is working from home, according to the spokeswoman.

The minister holds work discussions in the format of video conferences, she takes part in online meetings and negotiations, Usachyova said. She added that the hospitalization of the minister “is out of the question.”

As of May 6, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia stands at 165,929, with 1,537 fatalities, according to the country’s response center.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Construction Minister Vladimir Yakushev previously revealed they had been infected with the coronavirus.