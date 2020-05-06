 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Russian Culture Minister Lyubimova tests positive for coronavirus, works remotely – spokeswoman

6 May, 2020 11:54
Get short URL
Russian Culture Minister Lyubimova tests positive for coronavirus, works remotely – spokeswoman
Vehicles spray disinfectant while sanitizing a road near the main building of the Lomonosov Moscow State University in Russia, April 24, 2020. © Reuters / Andrei Nikerichev / Moscow News Agency

Russia’s Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova has tested positive for Covid-19, her press secretary Anna Usachyova said on Wednesday. Lyubimova has “mild symptoms,” and is working from home, according to the spokeswoman.

The minister holds work discussions in the format of video conferences, she takes part in online meetings and negotiations, Usachyova said. She added that the hospitalization of the minister “is out of the question.”

As of May 6, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia stands at 165,929, with 1,537 fatalities, according to the country’s response center.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Construction Minister Vladimir Yakushev previously revealed they had been infected with the coronavirus.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies