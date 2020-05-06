 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU says Poland must ensure free & fair presidential election amid political and virus crisis

6 May, 2020 09:53
Incoming head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki at the Prime Minister Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland, July 25, 2019. © Reuters / Kacper Pempel

The EU’s executive said on Wednesday that Poland must ensure “free and fair” elections, as the bloc’s largest ex-communist country is locked in a political crisis over a presidential vote due this Sunday.

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen discussed with her EU executive in Brussels “the importance of free and fair presidential elections in Poland in the context of the coronavirus crisis,” according to a spokesman.

Amid political infighting within the ruling coalition led by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party – which has proposed a postal-only ballot because of the coronavirus pandemic – it is not clear if, when, or how exactly the presidential vote in Poland will take place, Reuters reports.

