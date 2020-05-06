 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Baltic states to open borders to each other’s citizens – Latvian PM

6 May, 2020 09:18
People bike at the local border crossing between Poland and Germany in Buk-Blankensee, Poland, March 14, 2020. © Reuters / Cezary Aszkielowicz / Agencja Gazeta

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will open their borders to each other’s citizens from May 15, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins has said.

“Agreed on opening of internal Baltic borders from May 15 and free movement of our citizens,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “The citizens arriving from other countries have to obey 14-day self-isolation.”

Poland said in late April that people working or studying close to the country’s border would be able to cross it regularly again in May without needing to undergo a two-week quarantine.

The loosening of restrictions will apply to those resident in areas of Germany, Lithuania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic close to the land border with Poland, Reuters said.

