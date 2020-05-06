Delayed US marines rotation to Australia may continue ‘under strict Covid-19 measures’

A delayed rotation of US Marines to a defense base in Australia’s northern city of Darwin will go ahead based on strict adherence to Covid-19 measures, according to Australia’s defense minister.

The minister, Linda Reynolds and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper had agreed a modified rotation could proceed, with Marines required to undergo the 14-day quarantine and comply with other requirements, Reuters said.

Up to 2,500 US Marines had been scheduled to arrive in April, in a major defense alliance cooperation exercise, but this was postponed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The remote Northern Territory, which has recorded 30 coronavirus cases, closed its borders to international and interstate visitors in March, and any arrivals must now undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.