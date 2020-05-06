 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Delayed US marines rotation to Australia may continue ‘under strict Covid-19 measures’

6 May, 2020 08:42
Get short URL
Delayed US marines rotation to Australia may continue ‘under strict Covid-19 measures’
US Marines assault amphibious vehicles, during the Talisman Sabre 2019, a US and Australian biennial training event off the coast of Northern Australia in Bowen, on July 22, 2019. © Reuters / Courtesy Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez / US Navy

A delayed rotation of US Marines to a defense base in Australia’s northern city of Darwin will go ahead based on strict adherence to Covid-19 measures, according to Australia’s defense minister.

The minister, Linda Reynolds and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper had agreed a modified rotation could proceed, with Marines required to undergo the 14-day quarantine and comply with other requirements, Reuters said.

Up to 2,500 US Marines had been scheduled to arrive in April, in a major defense alliance cooperation exercise, but this was postponed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The remote Northern Territory, which has recorded 30 coronavirus cases, closed its borders to international and interstate visitors in March, and any arrivals must now undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies