Czech population’s coronavirus immunity low, says ministry after antibody study

Immunity to the novel coronavirus is building very slowly in the Czech Republic, with likely no more than four to five percent of the population covered, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The statement came after mass testing for antibodies started last month.

The preliminary results from the study found immunity levels were likely lower in the two biggest cities of Prague and Brno. Overall, it found 107 positive cases after testing 26,549, making it one of the largest studies in Europe.

The country of 10.7 million was one of the swiftest in Europe to impose curbs on travel and border crossings and shut most shops and restaurants in March. It is now reopening in phases, and Health Minister Adam Vojtech said the study would not change their plans. The study estimated that the number of people infected by the virus but not showing symptoms could range from 27-38 percent.

There have been 7,899 cases of the virus in the country. More than half have recovered and 258 have died, Reuters said. The number of active cases has dropped to 3,624 as of Wednesday morning. New infections have been below 100 on all but one day since April 22.