 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Czech population’s coronavirus immunity low, says ministry after antibody study

6 May, 2020 08:14
Get short URL
Czech population’s coronavirus immunity low, says ministry after antibody study
The Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic, April 29, 2020. © Reuters / David W Cerny

Immunity to the novel coronavirus is building very slowly in the Czech Republic, with likely no more than four to five percent of the population covered, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The statement came after mass testing for antibodies started last month.

The preliminary results from the study found immunity levels were likely lower in the two biggest cities of Prague and Brno. Overall, it found 107 positive cases after testing 26,549, making it one of the largest studies in Europe.

The country of 10.7 million was one of the swiftest in Europe to impose curbs on travel and border crossings and shut most shops and restaurants in March. It is now reopening in phases, and Health Minister Adam Vojtech said the study would not change their plans. The study estimated that the number of people infected by the virus but not showing symptoms could range from 27-38 percent.

There have been 7,899 cases of the virus in the country. More than half have recovered and 258 have died, Reuters said. The number of active cases has dropped to 3,624 as of Wednesday morning. New infections have been below 100 on all but one day since April 22.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies