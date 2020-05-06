 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Jordan to continue night curfew ‘even after virus outbreak contained’ – govt

6 May, 2020 07:41
A commercial street in Amman, Jordan, April 21, 2020. © Reuters / Muhammad Hamed

The Jordanian government will continue to impose a daily night curfew even after containing the spread of the new coronavirus and allowing businesses to reopen and more movement.

Government spokesman Amjad Adailah said on Tuesday that the Cabinet, which imposed a curfew on March 21 after enacting emergency laws that gave the government sweeping powers, would also continue to impose a weekend lockdown.

“We have contained the outbreak but the danger is real and the possibility of its return is real and serious,” Adailah said. Jordanians took to the streets after a ban was lifted on driving and many businesses reopened in a rapid return to normality after the authorities relaxed a tough nearly 50-day curfew to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Reuters said.

PM Omar al Razzaz said on state television that the country’s early tight lockdown measures had brought results that were far better than expected. The country has had a total of 465 cases and nine deaths. The government has not registered any coronavirus cases for the eighth day in a row, according to Razzaz.

