German churches, museums to reopen subject to conditions as Merkel will announce more steps on May 6

30 Apr, 2020 15:56
German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 30, 2020. © Reuters / Kay Nietfeld / Pool

Churches, museums and playgrounds in Germany can reopen subject to conditions, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said, adding that more measures on easing the lockdown would be announced on May 6.

She held a video conference with governors of Germany’s states on Thursday.

Germany needs to bring down further the number of daily new infections, Merkel said. Social distancing rules must be observed in public places to avoid a spike in infections, the chancellor noted, according to Reuters.

“We need to further slow the spread of the virus,” Merkel said.

