Arab League condemns Israel’s plan to annex parts of West Bank

30 Apr, 2020 13:40
Police officers on horseback keep guard during a home-confinement order, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 7, 2020. © Reuters / Mohamad Torokman

The Arab League condemned Israel’s plan to de facto annex parts of the occupied West Bank as “a new war crime” against Palestinians, it said in statement after a video conference of Arab foreign ministers on Thursday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in announcing a deal to form a unity government, has set July 1 as the date for the start of cabinet discussions on extending Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements in the West Bank and annexing outright the Jordan Valley, Reuters said.

Palestinians have expressed outrage at Israel’s plans to cement its hold on land it seized in the 1967 Six-Day War in the Middle East – territory on which they are seeking to establish a state.

