Ireland to consider easing restrictions every 2 to 4 weeks – Varadkar

30 Apr, 2020 12:15
A deserted street in Dublin, Ireland, April 25, 2020. © Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne

A roadmap for gradually easing coronavirus restrictions in Ireland will lay out how changes will be made every two to four weeks, Acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said. The government will intervene earlier if things go off track, he added.

Five criteria have to be considered each time a change is considered. They include the progress of the disease, healthcare capacity and resilience, testing and contact-tracing capacity, the ability to shield at-risk groups, and the risk of secondary morbidity and mortality owing to the restrictions themselves, Reuters said.

“The easement of the current restrictions will be slow and gradual,” Varadkar told parliament. “The lifting will not necessarily mirror the manner in which they were escalated.” The plan is due to be completed on Friday.

