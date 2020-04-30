 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Haftar announces Ramadan truce in Libya

30 Apr, 2020 11:51
Haftar announces Ramadan truce in Libya
Members of Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar, get ready before heading out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Benghazi, Libya, April 13, 2019. © Reuters / Esam Omran Al-Fetori / File Photo

Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar has said his forces will cease hostilities for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan following international calls for a truce in the country. “The commander general announces the halting of military operations from his side,” a spokesman for Haftar, who controls swathes of eastern and southern Libya, said from the eastern city of Benghazi.

Haftar’s rival, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) had yet to respond. Witnesses say explosions were in the center of the capital Tripoli after the announcement.

The call for a truce during Ramadan, which began in Libya on April 24, came in response to “appeals from friendly nations,” the Haftar spokesman said on Wednesday. He also warned violations by the GNA would be met with an “immediate and harsh response.”

The announcement comes after pro-Haftar forces suffered a series of setbacks in recent weeks, with GNA forces ousting them from two key coastal cities west of Tripoli, AFP said.

