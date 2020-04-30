Haftar announces Ramadan truce in Libya

Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar has said his forces will cease hostilities for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan following international calls for a truce in the country. “The commander general announces the halting of military operations from his side,” a spokesman for Haftar, who controls swathes of eastern and southern Libya, said from the eastern city of Benghazi.

Haftar’s rival, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) had yet to respond. Witnesses say explosions were in the center of the capital Tripoli after the announcement.

The call for a truce during Ramadan, which began in Libya on April 24, came in response to “appeals from friendly nations,” the Haftar spokesman said on Wednesday. He also warned violations by the GNA would be met with an “immediate and harsh response.”

The announcement comes after pro-Haftar forces suffered a series of setbacks in recent weeks, with GNA forces ousting them from two key coastal cities west of Tripoli, AFP said.