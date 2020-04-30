 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Spread of coronavirus ‘contained’ in Czech Republic, govt to cautiously open up economy – minister

30 Apr, 2020 10:36
Get short URL
Spread of coronavirus ‘contained’ in Czech Republic, govt to cautiously open up economy – minister
People stand on the Vltava river bank in Prague, Czech Republic, April 29, 2020. © Reuters / David W Cerny

The spread of the novel coronavirus has been contained in the Czech Republic and the government will continue to cautiously open up the economy, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Thursday. The country has seen the number of new cases drop below 100 for the past eight consecutive days, and the number of active cases has also been on the decline.

The ministry said the reproduction rate of the virus has dropped to 0.7, which means every newly infected person passes the infection to less than one other person. It also predicted 7,900-9,700 total infections at the end of May, from 7,581 reported as of Thursday morning.

Positive developments have prompted the government to start reopening stores and services as well as non-urgent medical care. “So far we do not see a negative trend resulting from previous relaxations,” Vojtech told a televised news conference.

The country has also seen a decline in the number of hospitalized patients, to 348 on Wednesday from a peak of 446 on April 9. So far 227 people have died, equal to 21 per million people, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies