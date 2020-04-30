 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy’s PM Conte to ease lockdown based on ‘differences in local contagion levels’

30 Apr, 2020 10:07
General view of Rialto Bridge and the empty Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, April 28, 2020. © Reuters / Manuel Silvestri

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday he would gradually relax Italy’s coronavirus lockdown taking into account differences in contagion levels in various parts of the country.

Conte told the lower house of parliament that a new stimulus package to support the economy, due to be presented in a few days, would include €15 billion ($16.3 billion) for companies and €25 billion directly for payroll workers and the self-employed.

The lockdown imposed on March 9 will be gradually rolled back from May 4 and agreed with local authorities “taking account of the regions where the epidemiological situation is less severe,” Conte said. The PM warned regions not to ease restrictions unilaterally.

The government earlier set aside €3.3 billion ($3.6 billion) for employees at small companies, and predicted 2.3 million people would sign up; but as of April 27, the program had helped just 29,000 workers, a Reuters report said on Wednesday.

