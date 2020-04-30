Schools in Hungary to remain closed until end of May

Hungarian schools will remain closed until the end of May and events with more than 500 participants cannot be held until August 15, PM Viktor Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

Orban announced late on Wednesday that, outside Budapest, some restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak would be lifted starting next week. Shops and restaurant terraces will be allowed to reopen without time limits. However, existing strict measures in the capital will continue for now, as about 70 percent of registered infections were in Budapest.

Written graduation exams will be held nationwide from Monday onwards for tens of thousands of secondary school students, with safety measures in place, Gulyas said.

As of Thursday, Hungary had reported 312 deaths from among a total of 2,775 cases of Covid-19, Reuters reports.