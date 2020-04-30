 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

S. Korea reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for 1st time since February

30 Apr, 2020 07:25
Get short URL
S. Korea reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for 1st time since February
People enjoy the view while practicing social distancing at a cafe near a cherry blossom trees street Seokchon Lake park, in Seoul, South Korea, April 8, 2020. © Reuters / Heo Ran

South Korea on Thursday reported no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since February, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

It reported four new infections, all imported cases, taking the national tally to 10,765. The death toll rose by one to 247, while 9,059 have been discharged. Of the total, 1,065 were imported cases, while more than 90 percent were Koreans, a KCDC statement said.

The health authorities also said that no local transmissions occurred from a parliamentary election this month, where authorities took safety measures.

“Twenty-nine million voters participated in the April 15 parliamentary election… Not one case related to the election has been reported during the 14 days of incubation period,” Reuters quoted Yoon Tae-ho, director general for public health policy, as saying.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies