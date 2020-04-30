S. Korea reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for 1st time since February

South Korea on Thursday reported no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since February, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

It reported four new infections, all imported cases, taking the national tally to 10,765. The death toll rose by one to 247, while 9,059 have been discharged. Of the total, 1,065 were imported cases, while more than 90 percent were Koreans, a KCDC statement said.

The health authorities also said that no local transmissions occurred from a parliamentary election this month, where authorities took safety measures.

“Twenty-nine million voters participated in the April 15 parliamentary election… Not one case related to the election has been reported during the 14 days of incubation period,” Reuters quoted Yoon Tae-ho, director general for public health policy, as saying.