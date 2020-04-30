 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany will extend social distancing until May 10 – Merkel’s aide

30 Apr, 2020 08:54
People spend their time outdoors at the Maybachufer in Berlin, Germany, April 28, 2020. © Reuters / Christian Mang

Social distancing measures in Germany will be extended until May 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, said. The statement came ahead of a government meeting on Thursday to review lockdown restrictions.

Merkel and state leaders will discuss proposals on reopening schools and nurseries and resuming sporting events. However, they will wait until May 6 for data on the effect of first steps to ease the lockdown before enacting any further changes, Braun said. “The contact restrictions will certainly now be extended until May 10 for the time being,” the official told broadcaster n-tv.

Germany began easing its lockdown last week, when some shops were allowed to open, provided they practiced strict social distancing.

The novel coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany is currently estimated at 0.76, on average, Reuters quoted the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases as reporting on Thursday.

