Switzerland extends ban on events with more than 1,000 people through August

The Swiss government will restrict events exceeding 1,000 people until the end of August, it said on Wednesday. However, it also announced the easing of some other restrictions on sporting events, shops, restaurants and museums.

Some border restrictions will also begin being eased from May 11. Professional sports teams can resume play on June 8, the government added, though without spectators. It will decide on events of fewer than than 1,000 people on May 27. Gatherings are currently limited to five people, Reuters said.

“The spread of the new coronavirus in Switzerland has slowed further,” the government said in a statement. “The measures to combat the virus are being implemented by the population and are having an effect.”