 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Switzerland extends ban on events with more than 1,000 people through August

29 Apr, 2020 13:25
Get short URL
Switzerland extends ban on events with more than 1,000 people through August
People wearing protective face masks shop in the Schilliger Garden Center on the opening day after the government eased the lockdown, in Gland, Switzerland, April 27, 2020. © Reuters / Denis Balibouse

The Swiss government will restrict events exceeding 1,000 people until the end of August, it said on Wednesday. However, it also announced the easing of some other restrictions on sporting events, shops, restaurants and museums.

Some border restrictions will also begin being eased from May 11. Professional sports teams can resume play on June 8, the government added, though without spectators. It will decide on events of fewer than than 1,000 people on May 27. Gatherings are currently limited to five people, Reuters said.

“The spread of the new coronavirus in Switzerland has slowed further,” the government said in a statement. “The measures to combat the virus are being implemented by the population and are having an effect.”

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies