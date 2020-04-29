 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

UK & EU should do trade deal at year end as Brexit transition closes – Raab

29 Apr, 2020 11:50
Get short URL
UK & EU should do trade deal at year end as Brexit transition closes – Raab
Britain’s foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, chats to Lithuania’s FM Linas Linkevicius at the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Helsinki, Finland, August 29, 2019. © Reuters / Lehtikuva / Markku Ulander

Britain and the European Union should get a trade deal done by the end of the year to avoid adding to existing uncertainty, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab stated on Wednesday. London stands by the timetable to end a transition period in December, Reuters quoted him as saying.

“Let’s be very clear about it: our position is unchanged. The transition period ends on 31 December. That is enshrined in law,” Raab told parliament.

“There is no intention of changing that,” the minister said. The two sides should “focus on removing any additional uncertainty, doing a deal by the end of the year and allowing both the UK and the EU, and all of its member states, to bounce back as we come through the coronavirus,” he added.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies