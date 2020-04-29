 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Tunisia to partially reopen economy from next week, half of govt employees may return to work

29 Apr, 2020 14:12
Get short URL
Tunisia to partially reopen economy from next week, half of govt employees may return to work
An empty promenade at Lake Tunis, in Tunis, Tunisia, April 1, 2020. © Reuters / Zoubeir Souissi

The Tunisian government will start relaxing its coronavirus lockdown next week, reopening parts of the food and construction sectors. Half of government employees will be allowed to return to work.

The lockdown, in place since March, has stopped 25,000 cases of the virus and 1,000 deaths, Health Minister Abdelatif el-Makki said on television. Tunisia, which has about 500 intensive care beds, has confirmed fewer than 1,000 cases.

“Tunisia has controlled the first wave of the pandemic, but we do not know about a possible second wave,” the minister said on Wednesday.

The lockdown will begin to be eased on May 4, and public transport will partially reopen from that day. Further easing after May 11 will include clothing shops and malls.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies