Tunisia to partially reopen economy from next week, half of govt employees may return to work

The Tunisian government will start relaxing its coronavirus lockdown next week, reopening parts of the food and construction sectors. Half of government employees will be allowed to return to work.

The lockdown, in place since March, has stopped 25,000 cases of the virus and 1,000 deaths, Health Minister Abdelatif el-Makki said on television. Tunisia, which has about 500 intensive care beds, has confirmed fewer than 1,000 cases.

“Tunisia has controlled the first wave of the pandemic, but we do not know about a possible second wave,” the minister said on Wednesday.

The lockdown will begin to be eased on May 4, and public transport will partially reopen from that day. Further easing after May 11 will include clothing shops and malls.