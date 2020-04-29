 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Poland to reopen hotels, shopping malls on May 4

29 Apr, 2020 10:21
Cross-border workers stage protest at Polish-German border demanding to be exempt from the mandatory quarantine during coronavirus disease outbreak, at the crossing in Rosowek, Poland, April 24, 2020. © Reuters / Agencja Gazeta / Krzysztof Hadrian

Polish hotels and shopping malls will reopen on May 4 and pre-schools will have the option to open on May 6, PM Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday. The largest economy in the European Union’s eastern wing  started relaxing some of its curbs on public life earlier in April, alongside other countries keen to prop up industry damaged by the pandemic.

Morawiecki also reaffirmed the government’s plan to hold a presidential election as scheduled on May 10, or with a delay of a couple of weeks at most, despite calls from opposition parties and others for a much longer delay.

Further steps to unfreeze the economy, including a reopening of restaurants, will be announced at a later date. Poles are still required to wear masks in public and schools will remain closed until May 24. The government has not given any indication when it might re-open the borders.

Poland, which has a population of 38 million, had reported 12,415 cases of the new coronavirus and 606 deaths as of Wednesday, Reuters said.

