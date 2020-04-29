 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Foreign competitors ‘won’t buy French firms at low cost’ as govt tightens controls in strategic sectors

29 Apr, 2020 09:42
Get short URL
Foreign competitors ‘won’t buy French firms at low cost’ as govt tightens controls in strategic sectors
French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, April 24, 2020. © Reuters / Benoit Tessier

The French government will tighten restrictions on foreign investments from outside Europe in French companies to limit external control over strategic sectors and technology. Currently, non-European investments in French companies do not need government approval as long as the stake is 25 percent or less.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday he would lower the threshold to 10 percent for investments in large companies until the end of the year. “In this period of crisis, some companies are vulnerable, some technologies are fragile and could be bought by foreign competitors at a low cost. I won’t let it happen,” Le Maire told LCI television.

At the start of the year, the government tightened controls on non-European foreign investments, in particular by lowering the threshold for state-vetting to 25 percent from 33 percent previously, Reuters reported.

Le Maire also said that he would add biotechnology companies to a list of sectors that requires government approval for an investment from outside Europe to go ahead.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies