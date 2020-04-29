 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Apr, 2020 09:55
China’s parliament to begin annual meeting on May 22 as ‘epidemic situation improves’
Chinese paramilitary police officers in Beijing, April 29, 2020. © Reuters / Thomas Peter

The parliament of China will start its annual meeting on May 22, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday. The session will be held over two months later than originally planned, owing to the fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Conditions for holding the annual meeting of parliament have been met, now that the coronavirus epidemic situation has improved in the country, officials at the top decision-making body of the Chinese parliament were quoted as saying.

The top political consultative body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, has also proposed to start its annual session on May 21.

