China’s parliament to begin annual meeting on May 22 as ‘epidemic situation improves’

The parliament of China will start its annual meeting on May 22, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday. The session will be held over two months later than originally planned, owing to the fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Conditions for holding the annual meeting of parliament have been met, now that the coronavirus epidemic situation has improved in the country, officials at the top decision-making body of the Chinese parliament were quoted as saying.

The top political consultative body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, has also proposed to start its annual session on May 21.