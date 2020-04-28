Portugal to lift state of emergency from May 3, reopening of economy will be ‘slow process’

Portugal’s lockdown will be lifted from May 3 but the reopening of the economy will be a slow and gradual process, the country’s president said on Tuesday.

“What matters in this new phase is that the Portuguese know that containment remains important so we must take small steps and constantly evaluate [the situation],” President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa told a news conference. He announced that Sunday will mark the end of a state of emergency first imposed last month, Reuters reported.

Most non-essential services were shut on March 18 to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.