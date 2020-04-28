 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Karlovy Vary film festival cancels this year’s edition – Czech organizers

28 Apr, 2020 11:50
Karlovy Vary film festival cancels this year's edition – Czech organizers
People watch a performance from their cars at a drive-in theater in Prague, Czech Republic, April 26, 2020. © Reuters / David W Cerny

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival has cancelled this summer’s lineup due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event’s president, Jiri Bartoska, said in a video message on Tuesday.

Organizers of the central and eastern Europe’s leading cinema event instead plan to offer selections originally scheduled for the event in movie theaters across the Czech Republic after the government reopens cinema houses on May 25. They also plan to host the festival’s industry program online, Reuters said.

The event in the spa town 150km (100 miles) from Prague was set to take place from July 3 to 11. The festival, which was founded in 1946, is scheduled to return in 2021.

