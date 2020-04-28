Russia in contact with Libya parties, says political means needed to resolve conflict

Moscow has reiterated that it is only possible to resolve the Libyan issue through political and diplomatic means, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russia “firmly believes that the only way to resolve the situation in Libya is through progress on the political and diplomatic track, as well as through political and diplomatic communication between the parties,” the Kremlin spokesman said. Russia continues to maintain contact with all parties in Libya, Peskov noted.

Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar said on Monday that his forces had “a popular mandate” to rule the country and declared an end to the Skhirat agreement. The deal, which was signed in December 2015, was based on a United Nations peace plan. The agreement created the Government of National Accord and the Presidential Council, both based in Tripoli.