Israeli police ‘shoot & neutralize’ assailant who stabbed Kfar Saba woman in suspected terror attack

A woman has been stabbed in Israel’s central city of Kfar Saba, in what police are investigating as a potential terror attack. The woman, 62, was taken in a moderate-to-serious condition to a nearby hospital, the Times of Israel reported on Tuesday, citing medics.

The assailant was shot and “neutralized,” the Zaka emergency service said. It did not specify whether he is still alive.

Police officers are working at the scene of the attack. They have shut down nearby roads, according to the report.