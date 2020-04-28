 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israeli police ‘shoot & neutralize’ assailant who stabbed Kfar Saba woman in suspected terror attack

28 Apr, 2020 10:37
A woman has been stabbed in Israel’s central city of Kfar Saba, in what police are investigating as a potential terror attack. The woman, 62, was taken in a moderate-to-serious condition to a nearby hospital, the Times of Israel reported on Tuesday, citing medics.

The assailant was shot and “neutralized,” the Zaka emergency service said. It did not specify whether he is still alive.

Police officers are working at the scene of the attack. They have shut down nearby roads, according to the report.

