Turkey sends medical supplies, protective equipment to US

A military plane from Turkey carrying medical supplies and protective equipment headed for the United States on Tuesday to deliver aid to its NATO ally battling the coronavirus outbreak.

The US, which has the highest death toll and reported cases in the global pandemic, welcomed the “generous donation” of 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, as well as disinfectant, goggles and face shields, Reuters said.

“As this delivery indicates, the US-Turkey relationship is strong and one of our most important alliances,” US Ambassador to Turkey David Satterfield said.

Ankara has already sent medical shipments to 55 countries, including Italy, Spain, Britain, Iran, China, and others in the Balkans and Africa. Last month, it flew 500,000 coronavirus testing kits to the US.