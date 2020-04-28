Canberra asks Beijing’s envoy to explain ‘economic coercion’ comments

Australia has asked the Chinese ambassador to explain what it called a threat of “economic coercion” in response to Canberra’s push for an international inquiry into the source of the coronavirus.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Tuesday that Australia was a “crucial supplier” to China for essential imports like iron ore, and that Australia’s resources and energy helped power much of China’s manufacturing growth and construction, Reuters said.

Cheng Jingye, Beijing’s ambassador to Australia, told a local newspaper on Monday that Chinese consumers could boycott Australian beef, wine, tourism and universities in response to Australia’s call for an international investigation into the coronavirus pandemic.