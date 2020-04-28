 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Canberra asks Beijing’s envoy to explain ‘economic coercion’ comments

28 Apr, 2020 08:49
Get short URL
Canberra asks Beijing’s envoy to explain ‘economic coercion’ comments
Paramilitary officers walk on a bridge over the Yangtze river after the lockdown against the coronavirus disease was lifted in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 14, 2020. © Reuters / Aly Song

Australia has asked the Chinese ambassador to explain what it called a threat of “economic coercion” in response to Canberra’s push for an international inquiry into the source of the coronavirus.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said on Tuesday that Australia was a “crucial supplier” to China for essential imports like iron ore, and that Australia’s resources and energy helped power much of China’s manufacturing growth and construction, Reuters said.

Cheng Jingye, Beijing’s ambassador to Australia, told a local newspaper on Monday that Chinese consumers could boycott Australian beef, wine, tourism and universities in response to Australia’s call for an international investigation into the coronavirus pandemic.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies