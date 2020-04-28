 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia to present initiatives on pandemic effects mitigation to BRICS states – Lavrov

28 Apr, 2020 12:32
Russia to present initiatives on pandemic effects mitigation to BRICS states – Lavrov
A BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 26, 2019. © Reuters / Ricardo Moraes

Moscow will propose a number of initiatives to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic, including in the social and economic spheres, to the BRICS bloc member nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

He made the statement during a video conference of foreign ministers of  Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The initiatives are aimed at allowing the states to react more efficiently to the challenges, created by the coronavirus outbreak, Lavrov said. They concern not only security and health, “but also social, economic and financial spheres, labor markets, well-being of people, sustainable development goals,” he said.

The ministers discussed the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on international relations. Lavrov proposed the BRICS nations to closely coordinate their efforts, including in the international structures, TASS reported.

