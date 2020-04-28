Russia to present initiatives on pandemic effects mitigation to BRICS states – Lavrov

Moscow will propose a number of initiatives to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic, including in the social and economic spheres, to the BRICS bloc member nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

He made the statement during a video conference of foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The initiatives are aimed at allowing the states to react more efficiently to the challenges, created by the coronavirus outbreak, Lavrov said. They concern not only security and health, “but also social, economic and financial spheres, labor markets, well-being of people, sustainable development goals,” he said.

The ministers discussed the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on international relations. Lavrov proposed the BRICS nations to closely coordinate their efforts, including in the international structures, TASS reported.