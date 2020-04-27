 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Thailand to extend state of emergency until end of May, considers easing restrictions

27 Apr, 2020 15:06
Get short URL
Thailand to extend state of emergency until end of May, considers easing restrictions
Chinese students living in Thailand wear protective suits as they queue at the Suvarnabhumi Airport before boarding a repatriation flight, in Bangkok, Thailand, April 21, 2020. © Reuters / Jorge Silva

Thailand will extend a state of emergency over the coronavirus until the end of May, but will consider easing some restrictions on businesses and public activities due to the improvement in the number of cases, the government said.

The country on Monday reported nine new coronavirus cases and no new local virus transmission in Bangkok for the first time since the outbreak began in January. It has reported 2,931 cases in total and 52 fatalities, while 2,609 patients have recovered, Reuters said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand also extended a ban on all incoming international passenger flights, introduced on April 4, until May 31.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies