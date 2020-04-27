Thailand to extend state of emergency until end of May, considers easing restrictions

Thailand will extend a state of emergency over the coronavirus until the end of May, but will consider easing some restrictions on businesses and public activities due to the improvement in the number of cases, the government said.

The country on Monday reported nine new coronavirus cases and no new local virus transmission in Bangkok for the first time since the outbreak began in January. It has reported 2,931 cases in total and 52 fatalities, while 2,609 patients have recovered, Reuters said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand also extended a ban on all incoming international passenger flights, introduced on April 4, until May 31.