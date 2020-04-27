Indonesia hopes for return to ‘normal life’ by July – task force

The chief of Indonesia’s Covid-19 task force Doni Monardo said on Monday he hopes citizens will be able to resume normal lives by July. The Southeast Asian nation targets lowering new coronavirus infections by June. “The president has asked that we work harder, for the people to obey and be more disciplined, and for the authorities to be more stern so that by June, we’re hoping we can lower the infections in Indonesia,” Monardo said after a cabinet meeting. “In July, we’re hoping to resume our normal lives.”

Testing could be increased between April and May “massively,” he said. Indonesia tested more than 59,000 people as of Monday, but the number was well below Singapore, which with a population of only 5.6 million people has tested 82,644 people.

The world’s fourth most populous country has officially reported 9,096 coronavirus cases, the second highest number in Southeast Asia after Singapore. Some medical experts are concerned relatively low testing is masking a much higher rate of infection.

Indonesia, which has reported 765 deaths, the highest number in East Asia outside China, has also been slower to bring in restrictions on movements than some neighboring countries, Reuters said. Malaysia has tested 131,491 as of Sunday.