US House Speaker Pelosi endorses Biden for president

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Joe Biden for president. The endorsement of the Democratic Party presidential candidate follows that of US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Al Gore.

In a video statement released on Monday, Pelosi cited Biden’s experience in government, including his role in passing the Affordable Care Act. She said Biden is well-positioned to lead the country amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. “As we face coronavirus, Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis,” Pelosi said.

The endorsement comes at an opportune time for Biden, who has struggled to maintain a high profile during the pandemic, Reuters said. The endorsements have given Biden a series of headlines at a time when his campaign is effectively on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Democrats are eager to project unity heading into the presidential race against Donald Trump for the November 3 general election.