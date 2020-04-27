Saudi-led coalition urges Yemen’s separatist group to rescind self-rule declaration

The Saudi-led coalition currently engaged in Yemen urged on Monday for a leading separatist group that has declared self-rule in the south to rescind its move. The decision of the separatist Southern Transitional Council threatens to renew conflict between the STC and the Saudi-backed government – nominal allies under the coalition that is fighting the Houthis – as the UN tries to secure a permanent nationwide ceasefire amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government warned of “catastrophic consequences” after the STC declared emergency rule in some southern governorates on Sunday. These include Aden, interim seat of the government that was ousted from power in the capital, Sanaa, by the Houthi group in late 2014.

The United Arab Emirates, which shares the STC’s distrust of an Islamist party in the government, is against the council’s unilateral move, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday.

The Saudi-led coalition earlier this month announced a unilateral truce and then prolonged it. The Houthis have not accepted it.