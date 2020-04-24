 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Belgium won’t use coronavirus contact-tracing apps, minister says

24 Apr, 2020 15:21
Workers in the port of Antwerp test wristbands developed by a Belgian technology company that could help guarantee the social distancing, Belgium, April 22, 2020. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

The Belgian government has decided not to use apps to trace the path of coronavirus infections, the telecommunications minister said, in a U-turn after initially pushing the idea. “There is no need for an app for contact tracing. It can be done manually and it has been around for years,” Philippe De Backer told television channel VRT.

While Belgium was one of the first European nations to express an interest in mobile data and the development of smartphone apps to pinpoint those in the country of 11.5 million at risk of infection, De Backer said on Thursday this had been ruled out for now.

Contact-tracing apps are already used in Asian countries hard hit by coronavirus outbreaks, but copying their approach by using location data would violate tight privacy laws in the European Union.

Belgium has recorded 42,797 cases of Covid-19 infections and 6,490 deaths thus far, Reuters said.

