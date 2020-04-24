 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Saudi-led coalition announces 1-month extension of ceasefire in Yemen

24 Apr, 2020 12:40
Get short URL
Saudi-led coalition announces 1-month extension of ceasefire in Yemen
A view of flood water at the old quarter of Sanaa, Yemen, April 12, 2020. © Reuters / Khaled Abdullah

The Saudi-led coalition said on Friday it was extending a unilateral ceasefire in Yemen by one month to support efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“The coalition’s command reaffirms that there is still an opportunity to focus all efforts in order to achieve a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire,” coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki was quoted as saying by the the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last month called for ceasefires in conflicts across the world to allow countries to focus on the pandemic.

A two-week ceasefire announced by the coalition, which is battling the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen, expired on Thursday without leading to a permanent truce. The Houthi group did not accept the coalition’s previous ceasefire announcement and violence has continued in several provinces.

Yemen has reported one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, but aid groups fear a catastrophic outbreak should the virus spread among an acutely malnourished population, Reuters said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies