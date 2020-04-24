Czech govt backs plan to seek state of emergency extension until May 25 – report

The Czech government has approved plans to ask the lower house of parliament to extend a state of emergency until May 25 to help fight the new coronavirus epidemic, CTK news agency quoted Interior Minister Jan Hamacek as saying on Friday.

The plan should go to lawmakers on Tuesday, according to the report. The current state of emergency is in place until April 30 and gives the government powers to limit people’s movement or close businesses.

On Thursday, the government eased restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus after a drop in new cases sparked optimism that the outbreak had so far been brought under control, Reuters said.

The country lifted a ban on non-essential movement and travel abroad, according to Health Minister Adam Vojtech. Authorities will allow up to 10 people meet in public – instead of the current two – from Friday, and will reopen universities from Monday.