New Zealand begins to ease lockdown, allows fishing & surfing

New Zealanders will be able to go fishing, surfing, hunting and hiking this week for the first time in more than a month as the country begins to ease its way out of a strict lockdown. Around 400,000 people will return to work after the country shifts its alert level down a notch at midnight on Monday.

Shops and restaurants will remain closed as several social restrictions remain in place.

New Zealand’s five million residents were subjected to one of the strictest lockdowns in the world in response to the pandemic, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern closing offices, schools, bars and restaurants, including takeaway and delivery services, on March 26.

Beaches, waterfronts and playgrounds were also shut, effectively restricting people to their homes and short walks around their neighborhood. Many businesses, including parliament and the courts, began preparations over the weekend to restart operations this week while maintaining ongoing social distancing rules.

New Zealand has reported 1,122 cases of Covid-19, including 19 deaths, with the daily rate of new infections staying under one percent for the past two weeks, Reuters said.