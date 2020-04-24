Poland to keep schools closed until May 24 as govt expects ‘2nd wave’ of infections

The Polish government said on Friday that schools and kindergartens would remain closed until May 24 because of the coronavirus, adding that a second wave of infections could lie ahead.

Poland was among the first countries in Europe last month to impose strict lockdown measures to contain the outbreak. It has started to ease restrictions on some activities to try to limit the damage to its economy, the biggest in Central Europe. Parks and forests reopened this week and more people are now allowed in shops at one time.

The government has said it may reopen hotels in May, and some media reports have suggested shopping malls could also be reopened. However, it resisted pressure to reopen schools immediately.

By Friday, the EU member state of 38 million had reported 10,759 cases and 463 deaths, Reuters said.