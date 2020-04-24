 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No-deal Brexit would be extra shock on top of coronavirus crisis – French minister

24 Apr, 2020 10:25
French Junior Minister for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2020. © Reuters / Kenzo Tribouillard / Pool / File Photo

The new coronavirus outbreak crisis does not change European priorities in the Brexit negotiations, French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday.

She also told a French Senate hearing that a no-deal Brexit would be an extra shock on top of the Covid-19 crisis, but Britain would suffer the most, Reuters reported.

The UK government has repeatedly insisted it has no plans to extend the post-Brexit transition arrangements due to end on December 31 despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Britain and much of Europe hard and disrupted negotiations.

