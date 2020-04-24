No-deal Brexit would be extra shock on top of coronavirus crisis – French minister

The new coronavirus outbreak crisis does not change European priorities in the Brexit negotiations, French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday.

She also told a French Senate hearing that a no-deal Brexit would be an extra shock on top of the Covid-19 crisis, but Britain would suffer the most, Reuters reported.

The UK government has repeatedly insisted it has no plans to extend the post-Brexit transition arrangements due to end on December 31 despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Britain and much of Europe hard and disrupted negotiations.