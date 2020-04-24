 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cyprus flight ban extended to May 17

24 Apr, 2020 09:27
A pedestrian street in Nicosia, Cyprus, April 15, 2020. © Reuters / Yiannis Kourtoglou

Cyprus extended a ban on commercial air traffic until May 17 on Friday to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The ban was first introduced on March 21 and authorities have extended it by decree since then. It will now be extended from April 30 to May 17, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos tweeted, citing a decision by the cabinet.

The island has recorded 795 cases of Covid-19 and 13 deaths as a direct result of the virus, according to data from the Health Ministry released on Thursday.

The country has imposed restrictions on movement, including a night curfew and allowing people to leave their homes only once a day with a special permit, Reuters said.

