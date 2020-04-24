Cyprus flight ban extended to May 17

Cyprus extended a ban on commercial air traffic until May 17 on Friday to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The ban was first introduced on March 21 and authorities have extended it by decree since then. It will now be extended from April 30 to May 17, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos tweeted, citing a decision by the cabinet.

The island has recorded 795 cases of Covid-19 and 13 deaths as a direct result of the virus, according to data from the Health Ministry released on Thursday.

The country has imposed restrictions on movement, including a night curfew and allowing people to leave their homes only once a day with a special permit, Reuters said.