Beijing says world ‘should condemn’ cyberattacks on anti-pandemic institutions

China said on Friday that cyberattacks against institutions fighting the coronavirus pandemic should be condemned around the world.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks, commenting on a report by the US cybersecurity firm FireEye.

It had alleged that Vietnamese government-linked hackers had attempted to break into the personal and professional email accounts of staff at China’s Ministry of Emergency Management and the government of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus emerged last year.

Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday called the report “baseless.” Geng did not comment directly on whether such attacks against Chinese officials had occurred, Reuters said.