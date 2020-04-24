 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing says world ‘should condemn’ cyberattacks on anti-pandemic institutions

24 Apr, 2020 07:43
© Reuters / Thomas Peter

China said on Friday that cyberattacks against institutions fighting the coronavirus pandemic should be condemned around the world.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the remarks, commenting on a report by the US cybersecurity firm FireEye.

It had alleged that Vietnamese government-linked hackers had attempted to break into the personal and professional email accounts of staff at China’s Ministry of Emergency Management and the government of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus emerged last year.

Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday called the report “baseless.” Geng did not comment directly on whether such attacks against Chinese officials had occurred, Reuters said.

