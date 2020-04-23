 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Indonesia to ban all domestic air, sea travel to early June

23 Apr, 2020 13:52
Get short URL
Indonesia to ban all domestic air, sea travel to early June
An aerial view of deserted main roads in Jakarta following the imposition of large-scale social restrictions by the government, in Indonesia, April 10, 2020. © Reuters / Antara Foto / Nova Wahyudi

Indonesia will temporarily ban domestic air and sea travel starting Friday, barring a few exceptions, to prevent further spread of coronavirus, Transport Ministry officials have said.

The ban on air travel will be in place until June 1, and travel by sea will be banned until June 8. Cargo transportation is exempted from the ban. The government is banning Indonesia’s traditional annual exodus for Muslim holidays.

Indonesia on Thursday reported 357 new Covid-19 cases and 11 new deaths, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 7,775 and 647, respectively, Reuters said, citing the Health Ministry. The number of patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus was 960, and more than 48,600 people have been tested.

In Malaysia, travel and other curbs will be extended by two weeks to May 12, PM Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday. Some more sectors may be allowed to resume operations. The country, which has so far reported 5,603 Covid-19 infections and 95 deaths, first started a partial lockdown on March 18.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies