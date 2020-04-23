Indonesia to ban all domestic air, sea travel to early June

Indonesia will temporarily ban domestic air and sea travel starting Friday, barring a few exceptions, to prevent further spread of coronavirus, Transport Ministry officials have said.

The ban on air travel will be in place until June 1, and travel by sea will be banned until June 8. Cargo transportation is exempted from the ban. The government is banning Indonesia’s traditional annual exodus for Muslim holidays.

Indonesia on Thursday reported 357 new Covid-19 cases and 11 new deaths, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 7,775 and 647, respectively, Reuters said, citing the Health Ministry. The number of patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus was 960, and more than 48,600 people have been tested.

In Malaysia, travel and other curbs will be extended by two weeks to May 12, PM Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday. Some more sectors may be allowed to resume operations. The country, which has so far reported 5,603 Covid-19 infections and 95 deaths, first started a partial lockdown on March 18.