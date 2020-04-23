Macron flags ‘exit plan’ as France plans end to lockdown on May 11 – Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron told mayors that a plan to unwind its coronavirus lockdown would be unveiled around Tuesday next week, his office at the Elysee Palace has said. A return to schools would be on a voluntary basis from May 11, the presidency said on Thursday.

Lockdown measures were ordered from March 17 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The government offered retailers some relief on Thursday, saying it wanted them to reopen when a nationwide lockdown ends on May 11. However, some curbs could remain in certain areas to delay a new wave of infections.

Authorities have ruled out restaurants, bars and cafes reopening straight after the lockdown is lifted. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has indicated restrictions are likely to remain in regions that have been worst hit by the virus.

France has suffered the world’s fourth-highest reported coronavirus death toll, more than 20,000, with more than 158,000 infections, Reuters said.